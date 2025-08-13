Anymore rain on the way?

25 EVENING WEATHER — We saw some nice rain for parts of Central Texas Wednesday. There could be a few more showers and storms into the evening hours, but things should die down after midnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Thursday should be drier in general, but a few isolated storms will still be possible. It will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Friday into the weekend looks hot with highs each day in the mid to upper 90s. We may see a few more isolated storms Sunday, but rain chances are only 20%. The humidity values look high, so it will like it's over 100° each day.

Next week may bring some small changes. Isolated storms are possible each day with highs in the 90s. There is a chance a weak cold front could move through sometime during the middle part of the week. If this happens, rain chances could be a little higher and temperatures a little lower. Stay tuned!