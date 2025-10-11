Another warm weekend is upon us

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! It's going to be another warm weekend with highs getting into the low 90s during the afternoon. We'll have nice mornings with lows dipping into the low 60s overnight. South breezes will be around Sunday afternoon, but with lower humidity, it will still feel quite nice, just warm for this time of year in the low 90s.

Humidity will come up for the first half of the work week, pushing morning lows into the mid 60s. Afternoons will feel a touch more humid and warmer with highs in the low 90s. We are watching for the potential for a cold front next weekend. Models have been wishy-washy with the timing on this, but are looking a bit more similar with the overnight model suite. Hopefully that will be the case dipping highs back into the 80s. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

