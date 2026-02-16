Another warm week ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — More warm February weather is on the way this week! Tonight will be mostly clear, but some patchy fog will likely develop by morning. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. Any fog will clear the area by mid-morning with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy Tuesday afternoon with winds out of the south at 15-25mph. The rest of the week looks nice. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday.

A cold front will move into the area Friday afternoon into Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s north and near 80° south as the front bisects the area Friday afternoon. A couple of isolated showers and storms look possible into Saturday morning, but right now rain chances are at 20%. Saturday, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday looks even cooler in the mid 60s. Lows at night will return to the 30s and 40s across the region.

