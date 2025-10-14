Another warm Tuesday for October

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will once again climb into the low 90s this afternoon under abundantly sunny skies. Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm temperatures continue with highs in the low 90s.

Cool mornings slowly warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Weak cold front brings small storm chances Saturday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning in Central Texas with lows in the 50s and 60s. Expect dry air to allow a big turn around bringing low 90s in the afternoon once again. The pattern continues through the middle of the week before humidity increases into the weekend. A pacific cold front will come in for the weekend bringing small storm chances. Since it's a east-west moving front, it won't bring much cooler air, but rather some drier air with the core of the cooler air missing us to the east. Morning lows will come back down as a result of the drier air.

Next week, there are some signs we may finally change the pattern a bit by the end of the week. That could bring storm chances and maybe a stronger front by next weekend. Stay tuned!

