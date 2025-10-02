Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another warm one for Thursday!

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Clouds may be able to build more across the Brazos Valley
Josh Johns Morning Weather Forecast - Thursday, Oct 2
Posted
and last updated

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm into the mid 90s today as sunshine continues to fill the sky. Today will likely be the warmest of the week and of the next 10 days. A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf will send a bit more clouds our way this weekend, but only enough to make it partly cloudy. Even so, that will be enough to push temperatures in the low 90s.

I'm tracking the potential for a cold front late next week, but it doesn't look very strong. At most, we may cool into the upper 80s behind that front. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we will see meaningful rain chances from it either.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood