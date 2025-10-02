Another warm one for Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm into the mid 90s today as sunshine continues to fill the sky. Today will likely be the warmest of the week and of the next 10 days. A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf will send a bit more clouds our way this weekend, but only enough to make it partly cloudy. Even so, that will be enough to push temperatures in the low 90s.

I'm tracking the potential for a cold front late next week, but it doesn't look very strong. At most, we may cool into the upper 80s behind that front. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we will see meaningful rain chances from it either.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather