Another warm, dry day before a breezy humid weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another very warm afternoon with mostly sunny skies is on tap for Central Texans. The difference today is a comfortable breeze arrives this afternoon. Humidity also stays relatively low, making for a more pleasant experience outdoors. Expect high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Highs around 90 will continue as we move through the weekend. The biggest change will be the wind and humidity. Sustained winds will increase from the south up to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph. This will be a nice addition to the weekend forecast because the humidity will increase substantially. Dew points will hit the 70s which will make for a very humid outdoor experience. The addition of a nice breeze should certainly help.

The next sound opportunity for rain will arrive at the beginning of next week. Low chances for rain arrive Monday and increase Tuesday and Wednesday as a system tries to make its way through Central Texas.

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