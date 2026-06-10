Another sweltering day with low chances of isolated storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've reached the middle part of the work week and the humidity is literally sticking around. Once again, air temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures reaching the triple digits this afternoon.

Skies are mostly cloudy for your wake-up call, but they will decrease as the day progresses. Rain chances are slim but we could see a few light isolated moments of precipitation today. The most likely areas would be our southeast counties and the Brazos Valley.

Thursday through Monday the feels-like temperature will continue to reach the triple digits. The first opportunity for decent rain comes Sunday ahead of a cold front. 30% the area should experience some showers. The front will provide a little relief with temperatures dipping to the upper 80s beginning Monday. Rain chances will also be the strongest on Monday at 50%. As we move into next week, temperatures rebound to the 90s by mid week.

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