Another sweltering day and the burn ban expands

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures remain in the triple digits with the high expected to reach 103 degrees in Waco. The feels-like temperature will reach between 104 and 108 degrees, which has triggered another heat advisory. Along with sweltering and somewhat humid conditions, Williamson County has joined the burn ban list. The only county not included in Central Texas is Coryell. The Brazos Valley remains out of the heat advisory and burn ban, however the heat index will likely top off around 104 degrees.

The heat dome is in place and the next couple of weeks will likely continue with mostly triple digit highs. I expect to see heat advisories continue throughout our area. Remember to check the back seat of your car and never leave a person or pet inside your vehicle unattended. Within ten minutes a car can come become extremely dangerous and even deadly in this type of heat.

There is a small chance for rain on Friday and Saturday as a trough makes its way down to Central Texas. Rain chances remain at 20%. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Ocean is free of any tropical disturbances at this time.

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