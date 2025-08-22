Another rain chance Friday before a drier weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with some pop-up showers and storms possible. Rain chances should decrease into the weekend as temperatures climb.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying warm and muggy today with highs in the 90s.

Small rain chance in the afternoon.

Looking drier for the weekend.

Tracking another cold front for next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start today, though it is quiet. Expect another warm and muggy one today, but highs will only be able to reach the mid 90s. Still, as we heat up the atmosphere, we will see the potential for a few showers and storms with the best chances in the Brazos Valley. Once again, some may have gusty winds and heavy rain. Activity should fade as we head into the evening.

Expect quieter conditions for the weekend as an upper-level high takes over. That will send temperatures into the upper 90s, but also lower rain chances.

We're still on track for a cold front by the middle of next week. Models are disagreeing how strong this front will be, but for now I've lowered temperatures into the lower 90s and upper 80s. A more unsettled pattern will keep storm chances around for next week into next weekend.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather