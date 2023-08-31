Another quiet day across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It will be another toasty day today with temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 90s and some triple digits. Fire danger is still elevated and still the main story. So, try not to create any sparks and make sure you are taking care of yourself by staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks from the sun.

We are expecting little to no clouds in the sky today and tomorrow but triple digit heat will still remain on the board through the near future.

Labor day Monday is also shaping up to be hot and dry across Central Texas. If you have any plans outdoors, again, try to avoid long times in the sun and those midday hours where we see peak heating.

Some models are showing some chances of rain by the end of the 10 day forecast. That may and probably will change but we will continue to track it and fine tune things as we get closer. Hopefully we can get some more rain back into the area.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather