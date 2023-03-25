Another nice day tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It has been a beautiful day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and pushing the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures hanging out in the 70s and low 80s again but we will see some clouds start to push through. Fire danger will be elevated a bit west of I-35 so just be a bit cautious and try not to create any sparks. Overall though, make sure to get outside and enjoy this beautiful March weekend.

Rain chances will increase as we head through next week. Showers for the first half and then a cold front will be making its way across the area Thursday and into Friday. We will see more chances of rain in the form of showers and possible storms. Still a bit of the way out so we will continue to track that system. Temperatures will be hanging out in the 60s and 70s next week.

The weather pattern will calm down again heading into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather