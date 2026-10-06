Another mild, warm, comfortable day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are looking at a cool morning in the low 60s, then another warm, mild and sunny afternoon.

Humidity remains on the low end, making for comfortably warm daytime highs in the mid-80s. Rain stays out of the forecast, except for a very small chance on Friday. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s tomorrow. I think we will stay below the 90-degree mark in Central Texas, but should reach it on Thursday in the Brazos Valley.

In the Gulf, Invest AL 92 has an 80% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two and seven days. Most of the models have this disturbance developing into a tropical storm and moving northeast. The Gulf water temperatures are ripe enough to fuel a tropical system and rotation is increasing. However, it will hit a significant amount of wind shear as it moves northward, which will interrupt and inhibit development. If it does become a tropical storm, the winds will likely steer it toward the north-northeast Gulf coastline, bringing significant rain to the area. At this point, it shouldn't be a factor for those of us in Central Texas. If it does become a Tropical Storm, it would be called Isaias.

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