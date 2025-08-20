Another hot one Wednesday, but cold front brings rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s ahead of a cold front set to bring storm chances this afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another hot one with feel-like numbers nearing 105.

Cold front brings rain chances this afternoon.

Some storms may be strong with gusty winds.

Slightly cooler temperatures to end the week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning with temperatures in the low 70s thanks to yesterday's rain. We may have more rain chances today thanks to a cold front that is coming in from the north. Ahead of that front, expect temperatures to still climb into the mid to upper 90s with feel-like numbers nearing 105 in spots. Continue to take your heat precautions. This cold front will be losing steam as it moves in, but will provide enough lift for scattered showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon. Models are struggling to resolve this system, so it's hard to pinpoint which neighborhoods get affected. Have an umbrella in the car should you find yourself under some. The best chances will be in the afternoon into the early evening.

Slightly cooler air works in as this front washes out over our area. We'll likely see highs in the mid 90s to round out the rest of the work week. Rain chances will linger into tomorrow, though coverage should be lower. Expect quieter and hotter weather this weekend into early next week. There are signs another, potentially stronger cold front could be on the way by the middle of next week, but models are in disagreement, so that remains to be seen!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather