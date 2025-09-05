Another hot one Friday before weekend rain chances!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon under high clouds. Expect rain chances to pick up this weekend behind a cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot temperatures are around again.

Rain chances still for this weekend.

Temperatures fall into the 80s.

Amounts expected will be less than one inch.

Good morning! We're waking up to a warmer morning than yesterday, thanks in part to recording our 6th triple-digit day of the year Thursday. We should stay away from those highs this afternoon thanks to high clouds that are working in. Those high clouds are from what's left of Lorena and a sign that moisture will be working into our atmosphere. I think we will stay dry today, but some light showers will be possible later tonight, so watch out for those if you're heading to any of the high school games.

A cold front swings in early in the morning Saturday which will drop temperatures into the 70s and 80s for highs. We'll see a lot of clouds and the potential for some scattered showers. The core of Lorena's leftover moisture will stay in Mexico, which will keep us from seeing big rainfall totals. We may still have some showers Sunday and Monday too, but all activity looks to be light. Total rainfall will likely be less than one inch.

Beyond that, heat moves back in as we climb into the upper 90s for a good chunk of next week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather