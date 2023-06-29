25 WEATHER — Good morning, it will be another hot one across Central Texas with temperatures in the 90s, pushing triple digits.

We will be in a heat advisory throughout today. So, make sure you are taking care of yourself drinking plenty of fluids and staying cool out there.

A high pressure ridge is dominating the region keeping us dry throughout the rest of the week. The ridge will slowly weaken throughout the weekend and we will see chances of rain Sunday through the first half of the work week.

We will see the potential for showers and storms across the area. That system is still a bit out so things may change, we will continue to track it and fine tune things as we get closer.

Temperatures will will slowly cool down back into the low to mid 90s by Sunday and the first half of next week. Still on the hotter side.

Stay weather ready and have a splendid Thursday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

