Another hot day across Central Texas tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures mainly in the 90s. We will see some chances of isolated storms through the evening hours. If storms develop, they may become strong to severe with large hail and strong winds possible. We will continue to track them for you here.

Isolated storm chances continue for Father's Day but models have been having a tough time with the tracking and timing of these storms. So, we will continue to keep an eye on that as well and bring you the latest as more data comes through.

The main story pushing forward will be the heat. Temperatures in the 90s and triple digits, the heat index will also be in the triple digits. We will be in an excessive heat warning tomorrow. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light colored clothing, and try not to spend too much time in the sun.

The heat will be sticking around next week with temperatures in the 90s, pushing triple digits.

Remain cool and weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 WEather