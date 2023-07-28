Another hot and dry weekend for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Temperatures have yet again been in the 90s and triple digits today across Central Texas.

Hot and dry will continue to be the theme through the near future. Heading through this weekend expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the area with temperatures into the triple digits for daytime highs.

Since we haven't seen any sorta rain lately the ground is starting to dry up, so fire danger is elevated across Central Texas. Try not to create any sparks and secure those loose trailer chains.

Models have been hinting towards hotter temperatures by Sunday and at least the first half of next week so still continue to drink plenty of fluids and stay cool.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather