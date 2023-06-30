Another hot and dry day across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It will be another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 90s, pushing triple digits. As of now we do not have any advisories or warnings regarding the heat for Central Texas but it will still be a bit toasty today. So, make sure you are still taking care of yourself.

The high pressure ridge is still dominating the region, so expect hot and dry conditions to persist through the weekend. The ridge will slowly break down heading into next week. This will allow moisture to sneak back into the area. We will see the potential for showers and storms next week. If you have any plans for the 4TH of July, just be cautious and have a backup plan set in place. Things may change and not everyone will see rain but yet again the potential is there.

Temperatures will mainly hang out in the 90s through the near future.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Have a great Friday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather