Another day of pop-up thunderstorms, same for Memorial Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Little has chanced weather-wise for Central Texas. Pop-up thunderstorms have fired up around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and may help to initiate some storms for Central Texas too, especially north and west of Waco. A low-end severe risk is possible. A couple of the storms near Fort Worth did produce wind gusts up to 60mph, to go along with their heavy rains. So one or two warnings isn't out of the question this afternoon. Those heading outside, should remain alert for changing weather conditions between 2pm and midnight. If this sounds a lot like Saturday's weather... that's because it is almost exactly like Saturday's weather.

No change for Monday / Memorial Day's forecast either. Pop-up thunderstorms after 2pm with a very low-end severe weather chance. These storms will only last about 30-60 minutes at a time and be heavy rain makers more than anything else. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, reflecting an increase is sunshine for the next couple days.

Next week, a disturbance that passes through Central Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will feature more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely, but rain totals around 1-2" is possible. This is by far our overall best chance for rain as it sits in the middle of all the pop-up storm chances most every other day.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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