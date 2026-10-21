Another crisp, cool morning with a warm afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another crisp fall morning will become a warm autumn afternoon. Temperatures continue to run above average this week, providing pleasantly warm days with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Temperatures are set to rise just a degree or two over the next couple of days. We will remain in the mid-80s with dry skies. We will get a little more cloud cover as we move into the weekend. By Tuesday, we could see a little rain with the arrival of a cold front. At this point we have slated a 30% opportunity for storms. A second front tries to make its way down later in the week. Temperatures should dip to the 70s next week, which would fall closer to our seasonal average.

Meanwhile, the drought is growing, with some counties breaching into the extreme area. Most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley are in the moderate to severe category. The updated drought index will come out Thursday. We are several inches below our average rainfall for October, so hopefully next week's fronts will deliver some showers. At this point, it doesn't look like a significant rain event, but any precipitation will be welcome.

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