Another cool day tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Another cool day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures hanging out in the upper 40s and 50s.

We will continue to hold on to this cooler air. In fact, a freeze warning will be in effect starting at 3am for some of our northern counties but the entirety of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley will be seeing cold temperatures tonight in the 20s and 30s. So, make sure to protect any outdoor plants, pipes, and even pets.

Sunday and Monday will also be cool with temperatures hanging out in the 50s. We will see some slight chances of rain showers Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up heading into Wednesday in the 70s and potentially low 80s.

Our next system is shaping up to push through Thursday, again, bringing showers and the potential for more storms. Still a few days out so we will continue to keep an eye on it moving forward. Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

