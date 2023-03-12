Another cool day to start the week

25 WEATHER — A cold front made its way across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley last night bringing some cooler air out of the north and temperatures hung out mainly in the 60s.

We will still hold onto some of that cooler air for tomorrow and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. There will be some slight chances of rain showers but don't expect much to amount from a quick system passing through on Tuesday.

Our better chance of rain will be Thursday and into Friday. A stronger front will push through bringing chances of showers and possible storms. Still a couple of days out so things may change, we will continue to fine tune this system as we get closer. Stay up to date with your weather forecasts.

Overall, expect temperatures to be a bit of a rollercoaster ride this week. Mainly 60s for tomorrow and Tuesday. We will warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday and then cool down again by Friday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather