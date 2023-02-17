Another cool day in store for Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — A brisk and windy morning is in store with gusts up to 30 mph through mid morning. So, make sure to layer up as you head out the door. Today will remain cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s but expect mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be another cool day with temperatures into the mid 50s but relief is on the way. Sunday afternoon, we will see temperatures get back into the upper 60s and 70s. We will continue to see a warm up through Tuesday with temperatures into the 80s potentially.

We will be remaining dry for the most part but the next system is shaping up to move in the middle part of next week. There will be the potential for some showers and storms on Wednesday. We are still a few days out so things may change. We will continue to keep an eye on it in the weather center.

Enjoy your Friday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather