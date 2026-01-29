Another cold front arrives Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — What a day Thursday with highs climbing through the 60s! That will come to an end Friday, as another cold front move into the region. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. It will be partly cloudy Friday with winds shifting to the north at 5-15mph. Highs will only rise into the low 50s.

A stronger push of cold air will arrive over the weekend. Saturday looks cold, but dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area with north winds blowing at 15-25mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens, especially in the morning and again in the evening. Saturday night into Sunday morning look quite cold with lows in the upper teens to near 20°. It's back to the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday as winds turn back out of the south.

There will be a slight chance of showers next week by Tuesday and Wednesday, but the models have backed off on amounts. It will be warmer Monday into Tuesday with highs in the low 60s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday. Another front will lower us back into the upper 50s Wednesday.

