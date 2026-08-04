Another 100° day Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at normal August weather around here, likely through next week. Tonight, lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. A few areas of fog are possible in the Brazos Valley early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon should bring another day around 100° with breezy south winds at 10-20mph.

We will start to see winds come back to the southeast later this week. This wind will be more off the Gulf, so we should see highs fall into the mid to upper 90s Thursday through the weekend. This will also bring the sea-breeze front closer each afternoon by the end of the week. That means isolated storms are possible in the Brazos Valley starting Friday and going through early next week. Chances are only 20%, but that is better than zero.

Stay cool and hydrated!

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