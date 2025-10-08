And the 90s roll on in October...

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are making our way closer to mid-October, and nothing is changing. A weak cold front did nothing more than bring drier air into the region. This will allow for our pattern to continue for the foreseeable future. Highs will make it into the low to mid 90s with lows primarily in the 60s through next week. We may have a few lows in the upper 50s this weekend since the air is so dry.

There are some indications of a pattern shift in about 10-15 days. This is still a long way out, but there is some consistency showing up in the models. Hopefully this will continue as we get closer!