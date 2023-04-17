An update on the drought situation across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — We’ve been experiencing a great couple of days with reference to the weather, so get outside and enjoy it!

It has many of us wondering, however: What is this summer going to look like regarding drought conditions?

We are behind the game when it comes to rainfall, with an accumulation of just under 7 inches so far this year.

By this time of year, our normal rainfall amount should be around 10 inches. We are roughly 3 inches in the hole and it is very noticeable in Lake Waco, our main source of water.

National Weather Service Rain total so far this year compared to normal and previous

The normal Value is represented by the brown line on the map, the green line represents what we have seen to date this year. The graph above shows our lowest rainfall amount in a year and that happened in 1954, our highest in a year was back in 2020.

There are a few ways we can help. Try not to have faucets running for a long period of time and get any leaks repaired, might not seem like much but a slow leak all day long really adds up.

We do have some chances of rain in the forecast through this week and we definitely need it. Summer is right around the corner!