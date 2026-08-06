Air temperatures drop, but higher humidity keeps the heat index above 100

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas will fall back to its average high temperature of 98 for this time of the year. But with dew points back in the mid 60s and 70s, the feels like temperature will remain between 102 and 104 in most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. August is typically the hottest month of the year and very dry. With high pressure in place and dominating the conditions in Central Texas, hydration, sunscreen and frequent cooling off breaks should be top priority if you work outside.

There is a low opportunity for a stray shower or isolated storm to pass through the Brazos Valley in the late afternoon or early evening. This is due to the southeasterly flow from the Gulf. If rain does materialize it will be light and short lived.

As we move through the weekend, the best opportunity for rain is on Sunday in the Brazos Valley. We have a 20% chance in the forecast. Aside from that, we are looking at hot and dry conditions with moderate humidity, and highs in the upper 90s but feeling like the low 100s through the weekend.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.