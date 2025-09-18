Afternoon rain chance for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible. Expect more of the same through the work week with better rain chances next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm day.

Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Better storm chances next week with potential for cool down.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning across Central Texas, following some showers and storms in spots yesterday afternoon. The weather pattern hasn't changed much, so expect more of the same this afternoon. While no severe weather is expected, and nothing will be widespread, some could see isolated showers and storms. All activity will fade as we head into the evening. Expect more of the same Friday with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Saturday looks quiet, but as the atmosphere starts to shift a bit, we may see isolated storms on Sunday. Heading into early next week, our dip in the jet stream will start to form bringing changes for early next week. Models have actually slowed down that system a bit, so I have moved the better chances of rain into Tuesday. I still expect a dip into the 80s, temperature wise, but the slower the system ends up, the longer that will take to work in. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather