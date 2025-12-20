After a warm Saturday, Sunday could be cloudy and cool for some

CENTRAL TEXAS — Saturday has been a warm one with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. South winds have really kept things warm and that wind increased because another cold front is on the way. This one won't have enough push to make it all the way through Central Texas, so there will be a wide variation in temperatures on Sunday. By morning, Central Texas should fall into the 50s. With steady clouds, temperatures will likely hove in the 50s for our northern counties. Closer to 60 in Waco-Temple-Killeen, and could be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Brazos Valley. North of the front, there could be enough moisture for some drizzle.

Heading into the new week, high pressure takes over the Lone Star State which will lead to near-record heat heading towards the Christmas holiday. Temperatures may reach closer to 80 each day next week.

There are signs of a pattern shift heading into next weekend, but models are showing too much disagreement to nail down when we will see rain chances and cooler temperatures. For now, have called for temperatures to fall the week of New Year's. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

