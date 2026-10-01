Additional heavy rain possible tonight into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Finally, some good, soaking rain across the area! Now that we have put some moisture back into the soil, we may see some better runoff later tonight into Friday morning as another batch of heavier rain develops. This could lead to some localized flooding in a few locations. If you come to an area where water covers the road, turn around, don't drown! Otherwise, enjoy the rainy sleeping weather tonight with lows in the low 70s. Friday, rain is likely throughout the day, but the heaviest should be during the morning hours. With that said, some wet weather will still be around for Friday night football action. Have the rain gear ready for all occasions! Highs will be below normal in the upper 70s to near 80°.

This weekend, the wet weather is slated to continue. Heavy rain is not anticipated, but showers are expected from time to time. It will stay below normal with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and near 80° Sunday.

The rain should move away as we head into next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of the week, with lows in the 60s. It should be beautiful!

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