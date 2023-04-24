Active Weather Expected This Week

25 WEATHER — There will be a few chance of storms this week. Right now it appears Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday will bring the best chance of scattered storms.

Tonight looks quiet with lows in the 50s. Tuesday's storm chances will all hinge on if a warm front can move back into Central Texas during the afternoon hours. The models are split on whether this will happen or not. If we do get our warm and unstable air back, a few scattered severe storms look to be possible. We will watch this potential closely. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be another day to see storms, and this one looks a bit more certain. A cold front will move in by the late afternoon and evening hours from the northwest. Scattered storms are expected along the front with large hail and high winds the main threats. If a storm can get ahead of the front, then an isolated tornado would be possible. Highs will be warmer close to 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks quiet behind a cold front with highs in the low 70s. Southerly winds quickly move moisture back in Friday ahead of our next front. This will bring the potential of a few more storms to the area Friday afternoon and evening.