Above normal temps all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's going to be another boring week of weather around here. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the low to mid 60s all week. We will see a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday as a system passes over Texas, but there will not be enough low level moisture for any rain chances.

The weekend looks to be pretty much the same. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 90 degrees. The next week is looking pretty dry and warm as well. It might take until mid-October to break out of this weather pattern!