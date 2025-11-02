Above normal temperatures this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's back to boring, but nice weather this week. It will be mostly sunny and dry all week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but the low to mid 80s return Wednesday through Friday. A weak front rolls in Friday night, so highs Saturday should be a little cooler.

Speaking of the weekend, another stronger front should arrive late Saturday. Highs Saturday ahead of the front should be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The frontal passage looks dry Saturday night, but highs will be much cooler Sunday in the low 70s. Gusty north winds are expected Sunday behind the front, so there could be an elevated fire danger with dry conditions continuing.