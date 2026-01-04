Above normal temperatures return this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is coming to us again this week. Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. We should be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy!

Thursday, a storm system will be approaching Texas. As of right now, it appears the best chance of rain will be north and east of Central Texas, but we could see a few showers and storms around late Thursday through Friday morning. Highs will come down a bit, but we will still be well above normal in the 70s. Cooler air should arrive by the weekend as we fall back into the low 60s.

