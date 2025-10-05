Above normal temperatures for another week

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are looking for a change this week, well, there won't be much for you. A weak front will get into the area by the middle of the week, but isolated storms and only slightly cooler temperatures are expected. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday could be in the upper 80s, then it's back to the low 90s Friday into the weekend. A couple of isolated storms may occur Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but rain chances are only 20%. We may not see much of a change until mid to late October, and that's not even guaranteed.