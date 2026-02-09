Above normal temperatures all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected this week with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, and back into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. There could be an isolated shower chance Tuesday night into Wednesday, but rain chances are low at 20-30%.

Our next stronger storm system will arrive late Friday into the weekend. Right now it appears our best rain chance could be during the day Saturday, which of course is Valentine's Day. A couple of stronger storms might be possible, depending on how much instability there is to use in the atmosphere. Right now, the energy looks minimal, but we will continue to track this closely. It will be a bit cooler Saturday with the rain around, but highs should still be near 70°. We should clear out Sunday, so that looks nice with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

