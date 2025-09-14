Above normal September temps this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be another hot September week with above normal highs in the 90s. This will likely continue into Friday, so don't expect much relief. There will be partly cloudy skies each afternoon, but right now it looks like rain will be at a minimum. Lows at night will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next weekend looks hot with highs still in the low to mid 90s. We may see a weak front get close enough for isolated storms Saturday and scattered storms Sunday evening. This front may take us from the 90s into the 80s next week! Stay tuned...