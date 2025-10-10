Above normal October highs continue

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are a fan of summer weather, then you get your way for another week to ten days. If you are a fall lover, get up early in the mornings and enjoy some 50s and 60s. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy all next week with highs in the low to mid 90s each day.

The models are trying to show a change once we get past the next 10-12 days, but nothing is set in stone. Just hang on...it will cool down eventually.

Have a great weekend!