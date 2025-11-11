Above normal November weather

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's back to warm November weather here in Central Texas! Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday, low 80s Thursday through Saturday, and possibly the mid 80s Sunday. We will be watching a storm system to our west as we get closer to the weekend, but this system has slowed way down on the latest model runs. That means rain chances may hold off until next week.

The pattern that is rolling in next week is a complicated one. There are several pieces of energy that will move our way, but the timing is all over the place. The basic premise on today's models are that the entire system is delayed, so I have lowered rain chances significantly this weekend and increased them into next week. One thing I know, there will be more changes in future model runs, so be prepared for more forecast modification in the coming days.