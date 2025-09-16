Above normal highs are expected through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight looks quiet under mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday looks hot once again with above normal highs in the low to mid 90s. A small disturbance will move over the area in the afternoon, so a few isolated storms look to be possible. Any activity tomorrow will die out after sunset with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Thursday looks quiet, but we could see a few more isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening. Highs both days should make it into the low to mid 90s.

There won't be much relief this weekend as highs will stay in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front will be approaching from the northwest Sunday evening. A couple of isolated storms appear possible, but we may see slightly better rain chances Monday as the front enters Central Texas. Right now I am not expecting much cooling, but highs could come down a few degrees next week if this trend holds.