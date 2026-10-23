Above average warmth through the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's Friday! And a beautiful weekend begins today. Expect highs in the mid-80s today, then dipping to the low 80s heading into next week. We will continue to land above average with our high temperatures. Typically, we are in the upper 70s this time of year. The mornings are the only time it will feel like fall, with lows in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for the weekend with low humidity and warm afternoons. It is shaping up to be a gorgeous Friday and Saturday on the water with light winds. On Sunday, a few more clouds roll in, but sunshine remains. The winds pick up a little with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Next week brings cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. Afternoon highs will be slightly lower. There's a small chance for rain on Tuesday with the high dipping to the upper 70s. But the best opportunity for rain arrives heading into Halloween weekend. We will keep a close eye on this front and let you know if the kids need to add an umbrella to their costume.

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