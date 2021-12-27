Above average temps this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — A breezy and warm afternoon for our Sunday today, and expect the 70s again as we start the work week. We will see temps in the 60s/upper 50s tomorrow morning but will climb to the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. The Brazos Valley could see a shower or two in the early morning hours on Monday, but it should only be a sprinkle if you see any.

The rest of the week looks to be mostly dry with above average temperatures in the 70s. There are a few rain chances in place in the middle of next week, but our biggest rain chances will be as we head into the weekend just in time for New Years as a cold front starts to move through, sending us back to near average temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great week!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather