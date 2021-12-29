Above average temps for the rest of 2021

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm start in the mid 60s for our Wednesday and we are headed towards the upper 70s later this afternoon. We could even reach the low 80s depending on our cloud cover later on this afternoon.

Slightly cooler air will work in Thursday behind a weak front. This will allow lows to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday morning. Highs should be a bit cooler in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. The mid and upper 70s are expected New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. That's when the changes start to move into Central Texas.

Our front now looks faster, and it will likely arrive now Saturday afternoon. This will be a sharp winter front with 70s ahead of the front and 30s and 40s behind the front. A few showers are possible, but any precipitation should shutdown pretty quickly behind the front. We should be in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday morning with winds out of the north at 15-25mph. We will recover into the 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A hard freeze is expected Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather