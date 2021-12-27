Above average temps, cold front on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — A warm Monday morning starting out in the upper 60s and a warm afternoon is heading our way with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Our Monday will be on the breezy side with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. The remainder of the week will look similar, with temps remaining in the 70s with some rain chances in the middle of our week.

A cold front looks to be moving into the area just in time for 2022, bringing more seasonal temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Ahead of the cold front are some possible rain and storm chances on Friday and Saturday. We will keep an eye on this over the next few days!

Have a great week!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather