CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! You guessed it... it is going to be hot!

This weekend will bring a few clouds and highs from 103-104° both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you have to be out in the heat.

Next week brings more 100s and very little in the way of rain chances. There could be a slight chance of a shower or storm late next week, but those chances are only 10-20%.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

