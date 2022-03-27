Above average temperatures for Sunday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Another beautiful sunny and warm day with temperatures above average in the 80s and even the low 90s in some areas.

The fire danger will be at critical levels today again so any kind of burning should be avoided.

Some clouds will return Monday morning. Highs in the 80s will last through Tuesday, and the humidity will slowly climb between now and then. It could feel humid on Tuesday before showers and storms arrive that night.

The storms could continue into Wednesday morning, and while a few of those storms could be strong, the severe threat looks very low at this time. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with blustery winds.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

