A wonderful Wednesday on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! Yesterday brought the return of sunshine which pushed numbers into the low 90s. We'll see more of the same today with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. During the afternoon, we may see a few more clouds develop, but skies should remain mostly sunny.

High pressure stays in control keeping things quiet for the foreseeable future. A tropical wave may develop in the Gulf and head into Louisiana early next week, but should stay far enough from us to get any rain chances. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows in the upper 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather