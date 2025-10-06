A weak front arrives Tuesday/Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's another October week, and it will still not feel much like fall. A weak cold front will be in the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This may spark off a couple of isolated storms Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday could be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We may keep the upper 80s Thursday, but the low 90s return Friday into the weekend. Yes, mid-October 90s!

Next week, well, more low 90s are possible. There are some signs that things could change around October 22nd or so, but that is still a long way off! So enjoy the morning lows in the 60s because highs will still be well above normal.