A warm, humid, and breezy Monday.. but a cold front wins the vote for Election Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today: Central Texans will experience a warm, humid, and partly cloudy Monday. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s, with humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. The Brazos Valley will hit the upper 80s this afternoon. Fortunately, breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel more comfortable.

Cold front timing: The wind is coming ahead of a cold front that will arrive around midnight in our western counties. The opportunity for severe weather is very low. Strong winds are the primary concern, but again, the severity is on the low side. Counties west of I-35 will receive rain between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The I-45 corridor will be next between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. East of I-35, including the I-45 corridor and the Brazos Valley, will experience the front from 6 a.m. to about 11 a.m. I think the main threat for rain will be gone by noon. Voters on the eastern side of I-35 and the Brazos Valley may want to vote in the afternoon on Tuesday, if they want to avoid morning rain. We should receive between a quarter of an inch and a half of an inch of rain in most areas.

Behind the cold front, cooler, drier air will infiltrate the area. Highs will stay in the 70s beginning Tuesday and last through the weekend. Wednesday's morning low will hit the 40s on the western side. Then our area will lie in the 50s for wake-ups. The next best rain chances arrive Saturday at only 20%.

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